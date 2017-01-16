Overnight America Interviews: January 16th, 2017 – Music Monday

2017 is already shaping up as a banner year in the life and career of American music icon Loretta Lynn, whose album, Full Circle, has received a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Released to universal acclaim in March 2016, Full Circle was recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and was produced by Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. Full Circle is available now on CD, LP and digitally. This morning Loretta spoke to Jon about Full Circle, her career, and more.

Robbie Robertson is a Canadian musician, songwriter, film composer, producer, actor, and author. Robertson is best known for his work as lead guitarist and primary songwriter for the Band, and for his career as a solo recording artist. His work with the Band was instrumental in creating the Americana music genre. Robertson has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a member of the Band, and has been inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame both with the Band and on his own. He is ranked 59th in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists. Robbie spoke with Jon about his career and more.