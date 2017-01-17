Best Places In St. Louis For Secondhand Baby Gear

If you have kids, you know the havoc they can wreak on your check book. We love them, but they can be expensive. Well, if you also live in St. Louis, you can breath a sigh of relief because your check book doesn’t need to feel all that stress when you shop the many, many second hand baby gear stores that have clothes, furniture, strollers and more for your convenience and baby’s delight.
4277 Reavis Barracks Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314) 631-2700
www.carouselkidsstl.com
Whether it’s your first child or your 6th, you need to shop for supplies, clothing and equipment for your blessed event. Carousel Kids is an absolute must stop on your journey to add to your family. And while they will certainly have everything you need for baby, and siblings, they also have a great selection for mom while she is in maternity mode. And when you’re finished with your gently used items take them to Carousel Kids and sell them! They have a great consignment policy. Let the kids peruse the toys. You save a bundle and they get “new” play things. It’s a win-win.
10030 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63122
(314) 835-9200
www.kangarookidsonline.com
Kangaroo Kids is dedicated to making parenthood a wonderful experience. They take resale to an entirely different level. Yes, you can buy great, gently used clothing at a great price. Yes, you can “sell your stuff” to them when you leave those young children phases behind. But they are loaded with support for families and moms beginning with breastfeeding classes and advice. Their lactation specialist are available to you to make your breastfeeding experiences wonderful and carefree. Join a lactation class or even get instruction on carrying baby in a Slingaroo. There is so much more to Kangaroo Kids than just resale.
630 N. Lindbergh Blvd.
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 839-8805
www.kidsagainstl.com
When you walk into Kids Again, you will be secure in the fact that you have found a one stop shop for all your needs to outfit your kids from head to toe as well as find anything else needed to raise little ones on a day to day basis. If you’re looking to find furniture, gates, swings, cribs or changing tables, take a look here, first. And don’t be shy about asking for extra discounts. They offer an extra 10% off for military and foster families. They are open seven days a week so shopping has never been more convenient.
2333 S. Brentwood Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 736-1038
www.purplecowkids.com
Purple Cow is one of St. Louis’ favorite baby boutiques, as evidenced but their raving “testimoonials.” It must be because they carry the widest array of kids clothing, from some of the greatest designer lines, for such great prices. It’s recycling at its finest. Find shoes and dresses, and pants, and coats, and everything for kids. Recycled clothing doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Check out their latest inventory on Facebook. They are open seven days a week for your convenience, so stop in and leave with a new wardrobe for your loved ones.
9741 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63119
(314) 918-0575
www.shoprung.org
Rung is completely dedicated to the empowerment of women and kids through fashion, at great prices. That’s not all. They are a charitable organization too, that supports the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis, and Nurses for Newborns. On Monday through Saturday you can shop their inventory and come out looking your and feeling your best. You won’t find a better collection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, books or toys anywhere. And they should be the first place you think of for donating your used treasures. Community involvement is the key to their success. So, whether you’re buying or selling, stop in and check out the newly made over decor, and enjoy.