Former Doctor Office Manager Sentenced for Embezzlement

BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOX) – The former manager of a doctor’s office in Belleville is sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for embezzlement.

Jerry Akin,61, siphoned off nearly $370,000 from the unnamed business by using the company credit card for personal purchases – including Cardinals baseball season tickets, medical bills and personal travel expenses.

Akin was ordered to spend 51 months behind bars and pay more than a $250,000 dollars in restitution, with the remainder of the stolen money taken from his retirement account.

