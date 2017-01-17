Former Doctor Office Manager Sentenced for Embezzlement

January 17, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Belleville, Cardinals tickets, Credit card, embezzlement, former, Illinois, manager, prison, purchases, Sentenced

BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOX) – The former manager of a doctor’s office in Belleville is sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for embezzlement.

Jerry Akin,61, siphoned off nearly $370,000 from the unnamed business by using the company credit card for personal purchases – including Cardinals baseball season tickets, medical bills and personal travel expenses.

Akin was ordered to spend 51 months behind bars and pay more than a $250,000 dollars in restitution, with the remainder of the stolen money taken from his retirement account.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia