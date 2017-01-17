Greitens Focuses on Job Growth During State of the State

Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: address, Gov. Eric Greitens, government, higher education, Jefferson City, lawmakers, Missouri, Right to Work, State of the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during his first State of the State address on Tuesday outlined a policy plan he says will help grow jobs, including passing a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees and paring back government regulations.

“The people have sent us a message: We must do everything in our power to put people back to work in good, high-paying jobs,” the Republican Greitens said in a Capitol address to a joint session of the Republican-led House and Senate. “That is why we must join 27 other states and sign right to work.”

In a prepared response, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh slammed the policy and said lawmakers should reject it.

“Right-to-work simply means forcing folks to work for less: less money, less health coverage and less opportunity for workers and their families,” she said.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is congratulated by legislators after delivering his first State of the State speech to the Missouri Legislature in the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is congratulated by legislators after delivering his first State of the State speech to the Missouri Legislature in the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Greitens on Tuesday also called for restrictions to liability lawsuits, to do away with pre-bid union labor agreements on public works projects that he said drive up costs, and an end to “burdensome regulations.”

The governor, who campaigned heavily on cleaning up the Capitol’s image, repeated support for a ban on lobbyist gifts to elected officials and a law requiring officials to wait before becoming lobbyists for as long as they’ve served in office. He asked lawmakers to send a proposal to the ballot to enact term limits for all statewide officeholders. Currently, only the governor and treasurer face term limits.

“This is the people’s government, and these basic measures will begin to restore our people’s trust in their government,” Greitens said in prepared remarks.

Other policies Greitens touched on included plans for higher pay for fewer state employees and an audit of the state’s tax credit system to ditch “special interest tax credits.” He pledged to push for tough penalties for those who assault police, and said officers should be equipped with nonlethal equipment.

“Here’s what we have to do together: make this the greatest state in America to be a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or first responder,” Greitens said. “We need to make this a state where every citizen feels that they too are safe and protected.”

Greitens’ inauguration marked the first time in state history that Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate and control of the governor’s mansion. Republican legislative leaders share many of Greitens’ top policy priorities, including right to work.

Greitens didn’t outline his budget plan for next fiscal year Tuesday, as governors have done in the past. The House budget leader has said he expects a budget proposal from the governor in early February for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty in a written response said that without a budget proposal, the address was a “meaningless rhetorical exercise, not a display of leadership.”

Greitens, after just a week in office, took action Monday to cut spending he said was necessary to balance the budget. He announced about $146 million in spending cuts and said “more hard choices lie ahead.”

Cuts included nearly $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges. The cuts equaled about 7 percent of the amount budgeted for higher education institutions, nearly wiping out a full month’s allotment from the state, according to legislative appropriations staff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia