Greitens to Focus on Job Growth During State of the State

January 17, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: address, budget, cut, eric greitens, fiscal, Governor, House, Jefferson City, million, Missouri, Office, Speech, Spending, State, Tuesday, union

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will outline policies on jobs, ethics, public safety and education during his first State of the State address Tuesday, according to a release from his spokesman.

Spokesman Parker Briden said Monday that creating more higher-paying jobs in particular is a top priority for the Republican, who took office earlier this month. Policies that Greitens believes will support job growth will be a major focus of his Capitol address.

Watch his speech live on our website at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Briden said the governor will discuss so-called labor reform, which likely means a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees. Other policies Greitens’ will talk about include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and “civil service reform.”

Greitens’ inauguration marked the first time in state history that Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate and control of the governor’s mansion. Republican legislative leaders share many of Greitens’ top policy priorities.

Greitens won’t outline his budget plan for next fiscal year Tuesday, as governors have done in the past. The House budget leader has said he expects a budget proposal from the governor in early February for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Greitens after just a week in office took action Monday to cut spending he said was necessary to balance the budget. He announced about $146 million in spending cuts and said “more hard choices lie ahead.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia