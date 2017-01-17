Greitens to Focus on Job Growth During State of the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will outline policies on jobs, ethics, public safety and education during his first State of the State address Tuesday, according to a release from his spokesman.

Spokesman Parker Briden said Monday that creating more higher-paying jobs in particular is a top priority for the Republican, who took office earlier this month. Policies that Greitens believes will support job growth will be a major focus of his Capitol address.

Briden said the governor will discuss so-called labor reform, which likely means a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees. Other policies Greitens’ will talk about include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and “civil service reform.”

Greitens’ inauguration marked the first time in state history that Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate and control of the governor’s mansion. Republican legislative leaders share many of Greitens’ top policy priorities.

Greitens won’t outline his budget plan for next fiscal year Tuesday, as governors have done in the past. The House budget leader has said he expects a budget proposal from the governor in early February for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Greitens after just a week in office took action Monday to cut spending he said was necessary to balance the budget. He announced about $146 million in spending cuts and said “more hard choices lie ahead.”



