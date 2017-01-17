Listen to Win Tickets to ‘Something Rotten’ at The Fox Theatre

Win: A pair of tickets to see “Something Rotten” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, February 7, 2016 at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, January 20, 2017

Listen to The Mark Reardon Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Something Rotten” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, February 7, 2016 at 8 p.m.

From the director of Aladdin and the co-director of The Book of Mormon, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + The Book of Mormon x The Drowsy Chaperone. Squared!” (New York Magazine).

Tickets for the event go on sale now, for more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules.