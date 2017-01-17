Watch Mo. Gov. Greitens' State of the State Address Starting at 7:30 pm | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Listen to Win Tickets to ‘Something Rotten’ at The Fox Theatre

January 17, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: contest, Fox Theatre, Something Rotten, St. Louis, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see “Something Rotten” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, February 7, 2016 at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, January 20, 2017

Listen to The Mark Reardon Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Something Rotten” performed at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, February 7, 2016 at 8 p.m.

From the director of Aladdin and the co-director of The Book of Mormon, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + The Book of Mormon x The Drowsy Chaperone. Squared!” (New York Magazine).

Tickets for the event go on sale now, for more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia