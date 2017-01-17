Major Truck Fire Backs Up Traffic on I-270, Manchester

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Both directions of Interstate-270, just north of Manchester Road were down to one lane due to a semi truck accident, causing a fire, Tuesday morning.

Missouri Highway Patrol has stated that at least one person has died in the accident.

Just before 8:30 a.m., callers were telling KMOX a tractor trailer was on fire, and our traffic reporter Rodger Brand was above the scene:

Crash involving a semi reported on SB 270 near Manchester EMS en route… @kmoxnews — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) January 17, 2017

#BREAKING bad crash with fire here on SB 270 North of Manchester… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/ENzwPhh5gF — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) January 17, 2017

As emergency vehicles arrived, the highway was shut down to only one lane of traffic being let through in both directions.

Only the right lane is open each way on 270 North of Manchester as crews put out this fire from the semi crash… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/PbgCrkYcsq — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) January 17, 2017

The fire was put out around 8:50 a.m., but not before a KMOX listener, Liz Kenner, was able to share some video with us:

Here is a first-person view of the semi-truck fire causing a huge delay on I-270 & Manchester this morning, thanks Liz Kenner for the video pic.twitter.com/kQ1fp5JFxa — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) January 17, 2017

There is no word from authorities yet on if the driver or anyone else was injured in the accident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



