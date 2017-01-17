Major Truck Fire Backs Up Traffic on I-270, Manchester

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Both directions of Interstate-270, just north of Manchester Road were down to one lane due to a semi truck accident, causing a fire, Tuesday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol has stated that at least one person has died in the accident.
Just before 8:30 a.m., callers were telling KMOX a tractor trailer was on fire, and our traffic reporter Rodger Brand was above the scene:
As emergency vehicles arrived, the highway was shut down to only one lane of traffic being let through in both directions.
The fire was put out around 8:50 a.m., but not before a KMOX listener, Liz Kenner, was able to share some video with us:
There is no word from authorities yet on if the driver or anyone else was injured in the accident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
