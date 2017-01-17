Watch Mo. Gov. Greitens' State of the State Address Starting at 7:30 pm | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen January 17, 2017 4:05 PM
ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–Matt Holliday broke down and cried.

It happened at an awards dinner, kids with cancer thanking him and his wife for raising money to redo a wing at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“You know he was so emotional, he couldn’t even speak,” said Cardinal Glennon Executive Director of Marketing, Sandy Koller.

What Holliday and his wife did was raise $3.7 million through their Homers for Health charity. Often times he would meet with children on his own time, and not for a publicity photo.

“What he’s done for Cardinal Glennon, and really when no one is looking, he’s here at the hospital with the patients,” Koller said.

The money raised has been used to fix up the fourth floor of the hospital where some of the sickest children and their parents stay, sometimes for months. There’s also a new pediatric intensive care unit, imaging center and other equipment, thanks to the donations.

Holliday is a New York Yankee now, so Cardinals pitcher Matt Carpenter is taking over as chairman of the charity. carpenter Matt Holliday Tearful at Awards Ceremony

“I am honored to take over Matt’s role as Chairman of Homers for Health. As sports figures, we are all in a position to use our platforms to give back to the community, and what better way than to help kids,” said Matt Carpenter. “A lot of good has come from this program, and I am excited to see what we can do next.”

