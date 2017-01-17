Police Identify Man Found Dead Outside Hospital

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police have identified the man who died after being found outside a hospital, and continue to investigate.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Boyd of St. Louis County was found unresponsive Sunday night on pavement outside Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma but the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

