Protesters Show Support For Obamacare

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) – As Congress moves toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, a few dozen protesters rallied Tuesday morning outside the Clayton office of one of its most staunch opponents.

They urged Missouri’s Republican Senator, Roy Blunt, not to take away their health insurance.

Anne Taussig held a sign reading, “ACA Means My Child Has Health Insurance”. Taussig admits that Obamacare isn’t perfect, but she doesn’t think it should repealed. “As with anything in life, there’s always room for improvement. But this is, in fact, healthcare and it’s very different from no healthcare”.

Another demonstrator, Rhonda Banford says she wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for the ACA. She is self-employed and a few years ago was diagnosed with cancer. “Without the Affordable Care Act I would have had a pre-existing condition and I would not have been able to get healthcare coverage to cover my cancer treatment.”

Michael Rose wasn’t planning on protesting this morning, but he saw the group on his way to work and decided to stop by. He says ACA opponents have some valid points, but “To repeal it all, and have nothing to replace it with, that’s what’s scary.”

The demonstration was one of several held around Missouri Tuesday morning.

