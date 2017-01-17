St. Charles Artist Sells 4-Foot Steel ‘Trump Tie’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What’s 48 inches tall, red and made of steel? It’s a sculpture created by a St. Charles artist to honor President-elect Donald Trump.

Supporter Fraser Leonard says he has been watching Trump for years.

“He’s different. He’s unique and I think he’s got something to contribute.” Leonard says. “I kept looking at the physical aspect of him when he’s on stage. And I thought, hair, suits, clothing, that tie! One night it just hit me, that tie.”

He says he went to his studio and grabbed a piece of steel and created the piece. He’s quick to add that he’s not political but he was inspired to create that four-foot tall, red, metal tie.

“I felt I needed to express my patriotism and make a political statement as a tribute to his upcoming inauguration,” Leonard says.

It sold within a week. And perhaps much like Trump might do, he decided to create an even bigger one.

The four foot version is available at Fraser Leonard Fine Art gallery on South Main in St Charles for $850 dollars.



