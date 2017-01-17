St. Louis-Based GrubGo Quietly Closes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the services allowing St. Louisans to have takeout from a variety of restaurants delivered straight to their door is no more.

The Riverfront Times reports St. Louis-based GrubGo shut down last week with no warning.

The website is still active and there’s no mention on social media pages of the closure — but some restaurant owners the Times spoke to are seething, especially ones that are still owed thousands of dollars from previous orders.

There are other options for St. Louisans who want takeout delivered — Food Pedaler and 569 Dine are a couple of locally based options, while larger companies such as Postmates, GrubHub and Skip-the-Dishes are also available.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook