Unidentified Man Found in Fatal Home Fire

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The East Saint Louis Fire Department are investigating a fatal fire in the 2100 block of Market around 3 p.m.

Fire Chief Jason Blackmon says family members told firefighters they thought their father was trapped. He adds the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Blackmon says once they were able to enter, they found a deceased man at the back of the home. The victims name has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Blackman says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

