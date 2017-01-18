Antiques Roadshow to Make a Stop in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Got an old family heirloom or something you bought at a garage sale you’re convinced is worth some big bucks?

Dig it up and dust it off — the Antiques Roadshow is headed to St. Louis.

The episode taped in St. Louis will be part of the show’s 22nd season, and Antiques Roadshow hasn’t been here in 15 years.

Admission is free, but you have to apply for a ticket through the PBS website by April 10. Those admitted will be chosen at random.

The show will be recorded July 8.

