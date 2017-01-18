Archdiocese Warns City: If Bill Enacted, ‘We Will March Into Fed. Court’

January 18, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, Alderwoman Megan Green, anti-discrimination ordinance, archdiocese, Archdiocese of St. Louis, General Counsel Tom Buckley

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Archdiocese threatens to sue the city of St. Louis if it passes a bill that would restrict business practices that oppose abortion.

The plan, sponsored by Alderwoman Megan Green, would add reproductive health decisions to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance, making it a crime of “discrimination” for employers to refuse to provide medical coverage for reproductive health services, including abortion.

Archdiocese General Counsel Tom Buckley warned a roomful of aldermen, “the Archdiocese of St. Louis cannot comply with an ordinance like this, in its employment practices and will not. If it is enacted, we will march into federal court.”

Supporters offered a compromise, amending the bill to exempt religious institutions from some provisions. But Buckley says it’s still a bad bill and they are prepared to fight it in court.

“We are confident we would prevail – that it is an unconstitutional bill. It runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent,” he says.

The aldermanic committee is planning another hearing and took no vote to move the bill forward.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia