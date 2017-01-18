Archdiocese Warns City: If Bill Enacted, ‘We Will March Into Fed. Court’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Archdiocese threatens to sue the city of St. Louis if it passes a bill that would restrict business practices that oppose abortion.

The plan, sponsored by Alderwoman Megan Green, would add reproductive health decisions to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance, making it a crime of “discrimination” for employers to refuse to provide medical coverage for reproductive health services, including abortion.

Archdiocese General Counsel Tom Buckley warned a roomful of aldermen, “the Archdiocese of St. Louis cannot comply with an ordinance like this, in its employment practices and will not. If it is enacted, we will march into federal court.”

Supporters offered a compromise, amending the bill to exempt religious institutions from some provisions. But Buckley says it’s still a bad bill and they are prepared to fight it in court.

“We are confident we would prevail – that it is an unconstitutional bill. It runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent,” he says.

The aldermanic committee is planning another hearing and took no vote to move the bill forward.

