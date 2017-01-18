Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation at Jewish Community Center

January 18, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: bomb threat, Creve Coeur, Jewish Community Center, Lynn Wittels

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – The “all clear” has been given at the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur after a bomb threat caused an evacuation.

Lynn Wittels, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center, says police and her staff responded appropriately, and evacuation was done in an orderly fashion.

“At this point, we have gotten the all clear at one of our facilities, and we expect to get that soon at our second facility,” she says.

Police have left the scene.

Wittels says she has no information on what was said or why the threat was made.

Across the country, there have been a couple dozen threats to Jewish community centers in different states.

None of the claims have resulted in an incident, Wittels says, and everybody is safe.

The FBI is investigating.

