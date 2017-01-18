Chappelle-Nadal Wants Missouri to Divest from Russian Federation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A state senator wants the state of Missouri to divest from the Russian Federation.

Democrat Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s Senate Bill 308, filed Wednesday, would direct all Missouri state agencies to divest assets from Russia.

Chappelle-Nadal says her proposal follows President-elect Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of Russia’s role in the hacking of emails from the Democratic party.

She believes Missouri taxpayers should not be forced to send their hard-earned dollars to a country that undermines and attacks America.

Two public employee retirement systems have approximately $15 million invested in the Russian Federation, and the University of Missouri Retirement, Disability, and Death Benefit Plan has more than $2.7 million in Russian stock holdings.

