Downtown Soccer Stadium Backers Come Up With Last-Minute Plan

January 18, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, April ballot, Board of Alderman, Jim Woodcock, MLS, SC STL, St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The dream of a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis may not be dead after all.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says backers have put forth a new plan that would ask for $60 million in city funding, instead of $80 million.

But there are a lot of questions left hanging, Ingrassia says, like whether or not the plan is “revenue-neutral,” will general revenue be needed from the city, and is there a level of state participation?

The plan would have to jump through several flaming hoops in short order — an aldermanic committee hearing Thursday, and debate by the full board Friday.

The board would also have to suspend the rules to give it final passage by Monday in order to get it on the April ballot.

The alderwoman agrees it’s a longshot, calling it “absurd.”

“But I have said all long that if there’s minimal to no negative impact on the city’s finances, then I’m willing to at least have a conversation about it,” Ingrassia says.

Jim Woodcock, Spokesperson for SC STL, released the following statement:

“SC STL sincerely appreciates Alderwoman Ingrassia considering and reviewing the details of our proposal and moving the bill to the Ways and Means Committee for further review. We look forward to the meeting on Thursday.”

Ingrassia says she would only support it if the plan won’t rely on the city’s general revenue, and won’t hurt the city’s credit rating.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia