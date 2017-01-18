Downtown Soccer Stadium Backers Come Up With Last-Minute Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The dream of a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis may not be dead after all.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says backers have put forth a new plan that would ask for $60 million in city funding, instead of $80 million.

But there are a lot of questions left hanging, Ingrassia says, like whether or not the plan is “revenue-neutral,” will general revenue be needed from the city, and is there a level of state participation?

The plan would have to jump through several flaming hoops in short order — an aldermanic committee hearing Thursday, and debate by the full board Friday.

The board would also have to suspend the rules to give it final passage by Monday in order to get it on the April ballot.

The alderwoman agrees it’s a longshot, calling it “absurd.”

“But I have said all long that if there’s minimal to no negative impact on the city’s finances, then I’m willing to at least have a conversation about it,” Ingrassia says.

Jim Woodcock, Spokesperson for SC STL, released the following statement:

“SC STL sincerely appreciates Alderwoman Ingrassia considering and reviewing the details of our proposal and moving the bill to the Ways and Means Committee for further review. We look forward to the meeting on Thursday.”

Ingrassia says she would only support it if the plan won’t rely on the city’s general revenue, and won’t hurt the city’s credit rating.

