Man Believes He’s Allowed to Have Sex With Children, in Court Wednesday

January 18, 2017 9:47 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Madison County man says his religion allows him to have sex with children, and a judge will decide if the man should be institutionalized for life.

A trial will be held in Madison County Court, Wednesday, to determine whether a man who claims his religion condones sex with children should be declared Sexually Dangerous.

James Lopes’ actions alarmed parents when he was found to be passing out cards to children in public that stated his view on sex between adults and minors. People were using social media to keep tabs on him by posting photos with his location, then police found and arrested him, in March of last year.

Lopes was held without bond on a pair of misdemeanors, after reportedly approaching several children in a threatening manner.

Police say Lopes suffers from mental illness and faced previous charges in Oregon for contact with a child, but was not convicted.

Madison County prosecutor Tom Gibbons says he’ll bring in witnesses that include a pair of independent mental health experts to help convince a jury that Lopes should be kept in a state institution indefinitely.

