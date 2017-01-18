Right to Work Up For Debate in Missouri House

Associated Press January 18, 2017 7:39 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A contentious right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees is set to be debated by the Missouri House.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led House is expected to take up the measure for an initial vote of approval. A final vote to send the legislation to the Senate could come as early as Thursday.

GOP legislative leaders strongly support right to work. It’s on the fast-track to passage now backers have support from the state’s new Republican governor, Eric Greitens.

Greitens called on lawmakers to pass the proposal during his Tuesday State of the State address.

Supporters say right to work would attract business and spur economic growth. Opponents argue it would weaken unions and lead to lower wages.

