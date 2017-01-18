St. Bonaventure Blows Out St. Louis University

January 18, 2017 7:24 AM
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Mobley nailed 6 of 13 from long range to total 23 points as St. Bonaventure ran away from Saint Louis 71-52 on Tuesday night.

The Bonnies started fast, leading by 30 in the first half, and kept charging to a 46-15 halftime advantage. They were up 55-34 midway through the second half and coasted to their second straight Atlantic 10 Conference victory.

Jaylen Adams, who missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, had 13 points and tied the school record with 14 assists. David Andoh added 10 points for St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-2). Idris Taqqee chipped in nine points with two blocks and two steals.

The Bonnies were 23 of 51 (45 percent) from the field while limiting Saint Louis to 18-of-44 (41 percent) shooting.

Davell Roby was 6 of 7 from the field for 17 points and Elliott Welmer scored 11 for the Billikens (5-13, 1-5).

