Teenage Girl Killed While Sitting Inside Her Car

January 18, 2017 7:48 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – A 15-year-old girl was gunned down in her car Tuesday night in the 6000 block of Thekla in Walnut Park.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m., police say.

Witnesses told detectives they saw two masked gunmen open fire with assault rifles fired at the girl as she sat in a car Tuesday night. The girl was on her way home from a high school basketball game. Her name has not been released.

Police say the girl was shot multiple times and was not conscious or breathing by the time officers arrived. Police say the teenage girl was the only person in the car.

