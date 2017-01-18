Unidentified Woman Bought Everyone’s Ticket to ‘Hidden Figures’ Showing

January 18, 2017 8:31 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Someone had a gift waiting for those who wanted to see “Hidden Figures,” a film based on actual events, on Martin Luther King Day.

The Belleville-News Democrat reports, an anonymous person bought every single ticket to the 4:45 p.m., showing of the movie at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 theatre.

A sign was then posted on the front door saying the tickets were available until they ran out.

The anonymous donor did not wish to be identified, but the BND says it spoke to a theatre manager.

“From what I understand, she saw the movie with her children and felt that the message was of great importance and should be seen by as many people as possible,” the manager told the BND.

Perhaps the idea came from others around the country who are supplying free tickets.

A GoFundMe was started by a young girl from Florida to let 100 girls see the movie for free. And one of the stars of the movie, Olivia Spencer, bought out a screening of the movie in Los Angeles.

