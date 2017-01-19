20 Things You Didn’t Know About the Presidential Inauguration

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Through 228 years of Presidential inauguration ceremonies a lot of memorable moments have transpired, here’s a look at 20 that you may not know:

1) On Jan. 20, 2009, at the inauguration of Barack Obama, Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts, who recited the oath from memory rather than reading it, used ‘faithfully’ out of sequence. The hiccup caused a lot of backlash, and the oath had to be redone the next day at the White House.

2) Jimmy Carter walked from the Capitol Building to the White House in 1977, instead of taking a ride in a secret service vehicle, limo, or convertible as most Presidents do.

3) The first President to we sworn in, in Washington D.C., was Thomas Jefferson 1801.

4) The youngest man to be inaugurated was Theodore Roosevelt, at 42-year-young in 1901. And the oldest inaugurated President is Ronald Reagan, at 69-years-old in 1985.

5) Bill Clinton was the first President to have his inauguration live-streamed on the internet in 1997.

6) Harry Truman’s inauguration in 1949, was the first one broadcasted on T.V.

7) Tickets to an inaugural ball can cost upwards of $10,000, but in 1908, James Madison’s ball cost only $4.

8) George Washington’s second Presidential inauguration address was only 135 words long in 1793, which is the shortest ever.

9) William Harrison’s inaugural address was 8,445 words in 1841, the longest ever.

10) The snowiest inauguration day was in 1909, when nearly 10 inches of snow fell on William Taft.

11) The temperature difference between Ronald Reagan’s two inaugurations in 1981 and 1985 was 48 degrees. The 55-degree January day in 1981 and 7-degree day in 1981 are both the warmest and coldest January inauguration ceremonies in recorded history.

12) Franklin Roosevelt was the first President to be inaugurated on January 20, after the 20th Amendment was ratified in 1933.

13) John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration included the legendary poet Robert Frost, the first time a poet was included in the ceremony.

14) In 1841, William Harrison chose to not wear a hat or coat at his January inauguration. He caught pneumonia and died a month later.

15) Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration included Elvis impersonators.

16) Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration was on the same day as Super Bowl XX in 1985, which featured the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

17) The only President to not be sworn in with his hand on the Bible is Theodore Roosevelt in 1901.

18) Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration got so crazy, the police had to be called in.

19) The podium at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration caught on fire, in 1961.

20) The phrase ‘so help me God’ was ad libbed by George Washington, but is now used in many Presidential Inaugurations

Facts courtesy of Info Please, Weather.gov, CNN, and The Daily Beast.



