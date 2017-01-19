Blues Announce ‘Heritage Night, An Evening With Bobby Plager’

(Jan. 19, 2017) – The St. Louis Blues will celebrate the career of lifelong Blue Bob Plager with “Heritage Night – An Evening with Bobby Plager” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Paddy O’s. The event, presented by United Healthcare, will feature a roundtable discussion with Plager and special guests including, Blues Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Chris Kerber (emcee), former Blues enforcer and current Radio Color Analyst Kelly Chase, legendary Blues Red Berenson and Barret Jackman, and Hall of Famer Bernie Federko as they share personal stories of Plager and reflect on the most memorable moments of his career. A limited number of tickets will go on sale for $25 today, at noon, at www.stlouisblues.com/bobby. All fans in attendance must be at least 18 years of age. Paddy O’s will offer free parking, a cash bar and food and snacks for purchase. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin Plager Retirement Posterat 8 p.m.

The following night, Thursday, Feb. 2, the Blues will retire Plager’s #5 in a pregame ceremony ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Doors to Scottrade Center will open an hour early (5:30 p.m.) and the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers will include Blues Television Play-by-Play Announcer John Kelly and Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, while Blues Alumni and Plager’s family and friends join him on the ice for the banner raising. All fans in attendance will receive a Bob Plager poster courtesy of Midwest Bank Center. Plager will join #2 Al MacInnis, #3 Bob Gassoff, #11 Brian Sutter, #16 Brett Hull, #24 Bernie Federko, and his brother, #8 Barclay Plager, in the rafters of Scottrade Center.



