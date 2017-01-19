County Prosecutor Says 5-Year-Olds Are Not Going to Prison For Fighting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch says if your kid gets in a fight at school, he’s not going to prison. He’s is responding to reports about Missouri’s new assault law.

McCulloch says he’s been getting a lot of calls from school districts trying to understand the new law. He says it has simply changed what used to be called a ‘third-degree assault,’ to a ‘fourth-degree assault.’

Some critics, believe the new law could leave felonies on the records of 5- and 6-years-olds. A reverend with Metropolitan Congregations United, said it would create a “School-to-Prison Pipeline,” and would ‘disproportionately affect African American, disabled and poor students.’

McCulloch says misdemeanor assaults are still misdemeanor assaults.

He quoted one article in a local paper that said students of any age who are caught fighting by a school resource officer, can now face up to four years in jail, ‘as permitted by state law for a Class E felony.’

“That is absolutely false,” McCulloch says.

McCulloch says he will continue to have conversations with schools, parents or whoever may still be confused by the new law.

