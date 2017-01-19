County Prosecutor Says 5-Year-Olds Are Not Going to Prison For Fighting

January 19, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: assault, Bob, Bully, confused, district, education, felony, fight, fourth, jail, law, misdemeanor, new, prison, school, St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, State, third

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch says if your kid gets in a fight at school, he’s not going to prison. He’s is responding to reports about Missouri’s new assault law.

McCulloch says he’s been getting a lot of calls from school districts trying to understand the new law. He says it has simply changed what used to be called a ‘third-degree assault,’ to a ‘fourth-degree assault.’

Some critics, believe the new law could leave felonies on the records of 5- and 6-years-olds. A reverend with Metropolitan Congregations United, said it would create a “School-to-Prison Pipeline,” and would ‘disproportionately affect African American, disabled and poor students.’

McCulloch says misdemeanor assaults are still misdemeanor assaults.

He quoted one article in a local paper that said students of any age who are caught fighting by a school resource officer, can now face up to four years in jail, ‘as permitted by state law for a Class E felony.’

“That is absolutely false,” McCulloch says.

McCulloch says he will continue to have conversations with schools, parents or whoever may still be confused by the new law.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia