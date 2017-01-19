Famed Pet Fish Of Mizzou Football Team Dies

January 19, 2017 4:23 PM
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A pet fish named Boneyard that was adopted by the Missouri offensive line as part of an effort to be shown on the Memorial Stadium video board has died.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2jzXdzl ) reports that the young Betta fish died Wednesday.

Lineman Kevin Pendleton, Alec Ablen and Paul Adams wanted to be included in a halftime video of players and their pets. But they didn’t have any pets, so they headed to a pet store in September. A saleswoman suggested a snake, but it was too expensive. Instead they left with a red and white half moon Betta fish with a tint of gray and purple accents on the top fin.

Boneyard soon become a Missouri offensive line staple, even gaining a Twitter account that cheered on its owners.

