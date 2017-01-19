Harry Hamm: ‘An American in Paris’ Is Simply Magnificent

The assemblage of consummate talent in the cast of the musical “An American in Paris” now on stage at The Fox through January 29th is unparalleled. They have taken the beloved film from 1951 and adapted it to the stage in a fashion that makes it every bit as romantically appealing and nostalgic as the movie. The production and lighting design are an amazing magic show of color, artistry and visual legerdemain. In Act II, the number “I’ll Build A Stairway to Paradise” begins in a small jazz dive that transforms into the Radio City Music Hall with a large high-stepping dance chorus. It’s just one of the many enchanting and extraordinary moments in this arguably landmark musical.

Garin Scribner, Etai Benson and Nick Spangler play three veterans of WW II in Paris immediately after the Nazi’s had surrendered. Their common bonds are music and finding the right girl.

The central female figure in this musical is Lise, played, dance and sung by Sara Esty. (Check your program. The principal roles are so demanding that different performers appear in these roles on alternate performances.) Every starring and featured cast member is superb in everything they do. It’s amazing. The consistency and excellence of talent in this large ensemble is remarkable. Ballet is a major element in this show’s success. To me, the untrained eye when it comes to ballet, it seemed perfect.

And then there’s those two guys named Gershwin, George and Ira to be exact, who wrote the music and lyrics. The large, impressive orchestra ( which includes 9 local musicians) gives this score a sound and splendor that ideally matches the timeless, dreamy romanticism of the numbers and their often playful enthusiasm.

“An American in Paris” is simply not to be missed. “S Wonderful.”