Inauguration Day 2017: Schedule of Events and How to Listen, Watch

January 19, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration, Inauguration Day, Presidential Inauguration, Roy Blunt

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOX) – Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt is playing a large role in Friday’s presidential inauguration.

Blunt is the chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, and will make a speech before musical performances including Three Doors Down, the Rockettes and Toby Keith.

After being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, President-elect Donald Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

KMOX’s inauguration coverage begins just before 11 a.m. Tune in at KMOX 1120 or kmox.com/listen.

CLICK HERE to watch live video coverage from CBSN.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017 in Maryland. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the National Mall to witness Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD – JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017 in Maryland. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

The following is a list of official inauguration events, courtesy of TIME:

Thursday, Jan. 19

10:35 a.m. — “Voices of the People” event

This daylong public concert at the Lincoln Memorial kicks off Thursday morning and serves as a welcome celebration. It will feature groups such as the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers.

3:30 to 4 p.m. — Wreath Laying Ceremony

President-elect Trump will participate in a private event at Arlington National Cemetery.

4 to 6 p.m. — “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration”

Trump will speak at the Lincoln Memorial in the second part of the morning’s celebration. The afternoon event will also feature acts such as country star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down.

Friday, Jan. 20

9:30 a.m. ­— Musical guests begin performing

The inauguration ceremony begins at the west front of the Capitol Building with musical performances.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and religious leaders will offer prayers and readings. Then, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Trump will by sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

3 to 5 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

After the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon in the Capitol. Then, Trump will participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

7 p.m. — Inaugural balls

Trump, Pence, and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls on Friday evening. Two balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the third, the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will take place at the National Building Museum.

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 to 11 a.m. — National Prayer Service

Trump and Pence will participate in an interfaith prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia