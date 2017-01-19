Man Charged in 2014 Deaths of 2 Brothers in St. Louis

January 19, 2017 8:49 AM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 26-year-old St. Louis man is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of two brothers more than two years ago.

Authorities say Derrie Williams is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action. He was arrested Wednesday.

Williams is accused in the Sept. 5, 2014, deaths of 34-year-old James Dent and 25-year-old Steven Dent. The brothers had just stepped off a bus. Neighbors said they appeared to be running from someone when they were gunned down.

