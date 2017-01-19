Minor League Hockey Bus Crashes Near Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A bus carrying a minor league hockey team was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 74 outside Peoria, Illinois.

The charter bus was carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team. The team was traveling Thursday to Peoria for a weekend series against the Rivermen.

Cottonmouths spokeswoman Abbie Meadows says the bus flipped on its side off of an exit ramp near Morton, Illinois. She says none of the players or other team staff suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers told the Journal Star that team members suffered only “bumps and bruises,” and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash.

The Cottonmouths are scheduled to play the Rivermen on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook