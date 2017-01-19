Missouri, Illinois Provide Inauguration Tickets to Constituents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – For supporters the inauguration is a hot ticket to receive.
On Thursday, Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis began giving out 300 tickets to his constituents to Friday’s 45th Inaugural address.
Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, Sen. Roy Blunt has also distributed tickets and a map to Missourians who have traveled to D.C. for the inauguration.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)