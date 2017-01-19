Missouri Republicans Push Right to Work Bill Forward

Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: #moleg, Missouri House, Missouri Senate, Right to Work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.

The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican supermajorities made the so-called right-to-work law a priority for this year.

Related story – UPDATE: Missouri House Gives Initial Approval to Right-to-Work

If the law passes, employees won’t be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.

Proponents of right to work say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to the state. Opponents argue that it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon had vetoed similar legislation. But new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia