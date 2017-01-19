Missourians to Take Part in Inaugural Activities, Ceremonies

January 19, 2017 9:01 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – At least a couple prominent Missourians will be playing a high profile role in Friday’s Inaugural Ceremonies.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is chair of the Joint Congressional Inauguration Committee – overseeing many of the historic activities including the swearing-in ceremonies.

St. Louis native, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan will also be taking part in Inaugural activities. Cardinal Dolan will deliver a short Scripture reading during the morning festivities taken from the ninth chapter of the Book of Wisdom.

The scripture will be King Solomon’s prayer, which he says priests pray every Saturday morning.

According to the former St. Louis auxiliary bishop, King Solomon’s prayer seeks the gift of wisdom to help him lead Israel according to God’s will.

