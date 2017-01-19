New St. Louis Stadium Plan Calls for State Land Contribution

Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: April ballot, Board of Aldermen, Gov. Eric Greitens, MLS, St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – A Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis remains a dream on an architect’s poster board for now, after aldermen stopped short of voting a funding bill out of committee.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has made it clear he’s opposed to state funding for stadiums, yet a revised proposal for a $200 million soccer stadium in St. Louis calls for the state to contribute land that’s potentially worth millions of dollars.

An aldermanic committee delayed a vote Thursday to advance a measure putting the proposal, which also requires city voters to approve $60 million in funding, on the April ballot.

Backers hope to get it out of committee Monday and on the ballot.

The stadium is a key component to luring an MLS team. The project was endangered after the Republican governor strongly opposed an investor group’s request for $40 million in state tax credits.

Stalling the bill for now — doubts about whether this town has bigger problems than soccer.

“When my residents call 911, they get a busy signal,” says Alderman Scott Ogilvie. “I mean, there are, like, mission-critical things that local government is supposed to do that we are not doing.”

Alderman Antonio French is also against the stadium when the city has a $20 million budget shortfall projected, and three credit agencies have downgraded the St. Louis credit rating.

A revised plan calls for the state to contribute the majority of land for the 24-acre project. A Greitens spokesman says the governor “remains opposed to state funding” but didn’t elaborate.

