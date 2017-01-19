Other Mayoral Candidates Can’t Explain Tishaura Jones’ $22,000 Travel Expenses

January 19, 2017 7:57 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the race for St. Louis Mayor, Alderwoman Lyda Krewson is reacting to reports of frequent travel at taxpayer expense by one of the other candidates, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones.

KMOV was first to report that Jones has taken some 50 trips in the past four years, and has been reimbursed some $22,000 by the taxpayers.

“I don’t see why anyone would take 50 trips in four years,” Krewson says. “I’m not going to really opine on whether she needed to go there or not becuase I haven’t heard what her justification is.”

Jones has previously said she took most of the trips in connection with her job as the head of city parking meters, to conduct business with parking meter vendors or to learn more about best practice.

Another candidate for mayor, Alderman Antonio French, says he’s paid his own travel expenses to attend dozens of conferences, and he calls Jone’s travel bills ‘ridiculous and unjustifiable.

KMOX reached out to Jones on Wednesday, but the mayoral candidate was not made available.

