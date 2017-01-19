Overnight America Interviews: January 19th, 2017 – Patrick Gomez, Mike Feibus

January 19, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: Jon Grayson, Mike Feibus, Overnight America, Patrick Gomez

Everyone wants to be naked and famous… …or not. But we are often curious how they are doing. This is why we sit down with Patrick Gomez each week to talk about the latest issue of People Magazine. This week Patrick talks about Jeffery McDonald, the TV show “The Crown”, and more.

 

Have you ever wondered if the car you bought is compatible with your phone or if you should upgrade your computer now or wait?  We know that technology often can be confusing for folks.  This is why we bring in Tech reporter Mike Feibus to help you decipher all the gadgets and gizmos on the market. This week Mike talks about augmented reality, and more.

More from Overnight America
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia