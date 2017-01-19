St. Louis Mayoral Candidates Face-Off at Mayoral Forum

Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) January 19, 2017 10:47 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) A diverse crowd of over 100 packed the Edison Performing Arts Theater at Harris-Stowe University Thursday evening for a mayoral candidate forum.

Seven candidates for mayor participated in the event, including Treasurer Tishaura Jones, school board member Bill Haas, and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. But, the main focus of the night was on the voices of young people. Candidates answered questions submitted by young St. Louisans, including topics on reducing crime and economic empowerment.

State Representative Bruce Franks said they wanted the night to be geared toward informing young people and voters about what they can looked forward to in the future.

“The more and more we can educate our community- our youth,” Franks explained, “especially black youth, who’s conditioned to think that their vote doesn’t count, the better off we’re going to be in the future.”

It was a sentiment echoed by mayoral candidate and 21st Ward Alderman Antonio French.

“I think it’s critical for us to reach out to young people,” French said, “not only just to solicit votes, but also to get more folks to participate.”

Not in attendance at tonight’s forum was Alderwoman Lyda Krewson and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, however, his campaign manager sat in place of him.

