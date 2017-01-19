The Apparent Health Benefits of Swearing

(CBS) – Foul-mouthed people tend to be look down upon by society, but a new study suggests that people who refrain from swearing are more likely to be devious and dishonest.

The research, published in the journal “Social Psychology and Personality Science,” asked study participants to list their favorite swear words, then fed them questions designed to determine their propensity for dishonesty.

Those who came in as the most honest were also the most likely to use foul language on a regular basis.

