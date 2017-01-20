Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Body Found In Missouri River Identified, Suspect in Custody

January 20, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Bourbeuse River, Case, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies, killing, murder, Reikers Ford River Access

UNION, Mo. (KMOX) – Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies say the discovery of a body in the Bourbeuse River on Friday morning has turned into a murder case.

Police say 25-year-old Cameron Hill of Villa Ridge is being held on a $500,000 bond for the murder of 23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings, also of Villa Ridge.

Hill faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hutchings’ body was found near the Reikers Ford River Access around 8 a.m. on Friday.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia