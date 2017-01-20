Body Found In Missouri River Identified, Suspect in Custody

UNION, Mo. (KMOX) – Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies say the discovery of a body in the Bourbeuse River on Friday morning has turned into a murder case.

Police say 25-year-old Cameron Hill of Villa Ridge is being held on a $500,000 bond for the murder of 23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings, also of Villa Ridge.

Hill faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hutchings’ body was found near the Reikers Ford River Access around 8 a.m. on Friday.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook