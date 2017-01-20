Countdown to Trump: Taxes And Your Money

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the past two weeks leading up to today’s inauguration of Donald Trump as America’s 45th president, KMOX News has been previewing how his administration might deal with several major issues.

Read more: Countdown to Trump series

When it comes to taxes and your money, expect the new U.S. president to come in ready to negotiate with House Speaker Paul Ryan and other leaders of his own party to formulate his economic policies.

“I think the general idea is that he and the Republican party are moving in the same direction,” according to Mike Brown, host of the KMOX Money Show. “Which is toward lower tax rates for individuals and businesses for the most part, and the details are going to get hashed out in the next several months.”

When it comes to revamping the tax code, one thing already appears to be definite.

“Everyone will pay less in taxes,” says longtime KMOX financial expert Jordan Goodman. “But dollar-wise, the rich are going to pay a lot less.”

Goodman believes that will stimulate the economy by leaving more money in the pockets of taxpayers.

It’s an opinion shared by Brown, who believes the new president is taking office with the right mind-set when it comes to cutting taxes and allowing Americans to keep more of their hard-earned wages.

“I think he’s got good intentions as far as growing business, growing the economy, putting people to work,” Brown says. “And I think in the end if he’s successful at that, it will mean higher tax revenues, even with lower rates.”

Goodman says there’s a term for this: supply-side economics.

“If this stimulates the economy and people who get that money either invest it, or spend it, or create new jobs — the additional growth of the economy will pay for itself,” he explains. “Even though the government’s going to get lower tax rates, they’re going to end up with more revenue.”

But Brown cautions that to get his economic policies on track, the business-savvy Trump is still a political neophyte who will have a very short learning curve when it comes to navigating Capitol Hill.

“He’s going against centuries of ways of doing things,” Brown points out. “And he’s shown every indication up to this point that he’s going to do things differently, and is proud of that fact.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook