Friends Pray for Safe Return of Missing College Student

Associated Press January 20, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Kansas, Kansas City, missing person, Toni Anderson, university of missouri kansas city

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Friends of a missing University of Missouri-Kansas City student are praying for her safe return.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a candlelight vigil for 20-year-old Toni Anderson was held Thursday night at a church in her hometown of Wichita.

Anderson was last seen early Sunday when she was pulled over by a Missouri police officer for an improper lane change. The officer watched Anderson, who was alone in the car, drive to a nearby convenience store. She texted a childhood friend about being pulled over and hasn’t communicated with anyone since then.

Anderson worked as a server at Chrome, a strip club in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anderson’s car was a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX. She is white, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 140 pounds.

