KMOX’s Fred Bodimer Awarded Archbishop’s Excellence in Communication Award

January 20, 2017 9:49 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis radio personality and KMOX’s own Fred Bodimer has been selected as the 2017 Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Excellence in Communication Award recipient.

The award is a way for the Archdiocese of St. Louis to recognize the important role of the media and communications professionals in our local community as they work to inspire positive change in response to the significant issues facing our society today, according to a news release. This is the fifth year of the award.

Bodimer is the Health and Religion editor for KMOX and executive producer for The Mark Reardon Show, Total Information PM, Total Information AM Saturday, and all election night coverage.

He joined KMOX in 1982 after graduating from the University of Missouri at Columbia, School of Journalism.

Over the past three decades at KMOX, Bodimer has interviewed many of the world’s religious leaders including the Rev. Dr. Billy Graham, the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Rev. Joel Osteen. He has also covered and interviewed all the St. Louis Catholic leaders from Archbishop May to Archbishop Carlson.

Bodimer covered Mother Teresa’s visit to St. Louis in 1988 and coordinated the station’s award-winning coverage of Pope John Paul II’s visit to St. Louis in 1999.

He has been married to Marie Dilg for 21 years. They have two sons: Shane and Noah. He also served as President and an Elder for 25 years at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in south St. Louis.

Bodimer joins an impressive list of award recipients, including former KSDK meteorologist Mike Roberts, the late media icon Martin Duggan, and St. Louis media personality Wendy Wiese.

Bodimer will be honored at a luncheon with Archbishop Robert J. Carlson following the annual Mass for Media Professionals at the Cardinal Rigali Center on Jan. 24, the Feast Day of St. Francis de Sales, patron of journalists. All media and communications professionals are invited to the Mass.

