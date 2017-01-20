Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Local College Students Protest Donald Trump Presidency

January 20, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jordan Shaw, National Student Walkout, Socialist Alternative, Washington University St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “No Donald Trump. No KKK. No Fascist USA.”

That’s what a group of 75 to 100 college students chanted Friday afternoon while peacefully marching from Washington University down Skinker Boulevard toward the Delmar Loop.

The St. Louis demonstration was part of a “National Student Walkout Against Trump,” promoted by the Socialist Alternative group.

Washington University graduate student Jordan Shaw was one of the march organizers, “We want to send a message that we don’t approve of this President. We don’t think he’s fit to run. We want to send a message to the two-party establishment that we are watching them and we are going to hold them accountable for the policies they enact. We are going to continue to voice dissent, because it’s important.”

Among the group of protestors, KMOX found a college-aged man who gave the name “Pete” clutching an upside-down American flag with the preamble to the Constitution written on it.

He explained why, “My message is that our country is in distress. We don’t have tranquility. We don’t have justice. We don’t have a strong Union. This is the symbol for a country in distress.”

