Mark On Movies: ‘The Founder’

Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, the man who turned McDonald’s restaurants into a fast food empire, in “The Founder” — which opens this weekend. Interestingly enough, the story begins right here in Missouri when Kroc was a simple salesman for a milkshake mixing machine that had five spindles called the Multimixer. When a big order comes in from two brothers running a hamburger joint in San Bernadino, California, Kroc smells a big opportunity. The real founders are Dick and Maurice McDonald, played here by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch. Offerman performing his character as the 50s’ version of Ron Swanson—the role he played on the hit show “Parks and Recreation.”
The McDonald brothers are happy flipping burgers in a few locations in California — where they can keep close watch on the quality. But Kroc convinces them to franchise the operation and the rest is pretty much history since golden arches started popping up everywhere across the planet and still do to this day. But the backstory to how Kroc made McDonald’s that fast good giant is explored with a fascinating narrative.
The moral dilemma in "The Founder" is a timely tale for the ages. Is Kroc a brilliant visionary businessman or an evil narcissistic tycoon who will ruthlessly stop at nothing to achieve success? This is a movie version of the story told in a great song by Mark Knopfler from years ago called "Boom Like That":
Even though “The Founder” starts as a cheery tale in a less cynical time, this is not a soft touchy-feely biopic with a happy meal ending. It’s as complex and morally complicated as the protagonist himself. You don’t really know whether to love Ray Kroc or hate him. And Keaton’s performance will have you rooting for him and feeling queasy at the same time.