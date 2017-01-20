Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Police Call It ‘Assassination,’ Ask for Public’s Help Solving Teen’s Murder

January 20, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Capt. Mary Warnecke, fatal shooting, murder, St. Louis police, Toni Stevenson

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help to solve this week’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl, a student athlete with no criminal record or known enemies.

Toni Stevenson was killed by two men with assault rifles who gunned her down just as she was getting out of her car outside her home Wednesday night in the 6000 block of Theckla.

Police are convinced this was not a random shooting. “Assassination” is what Police Capt. Mary Warnecke, Commander of Investigations, is calling it.

Warnecke was asked about social media rumors that Stevenson was killed in retaliation for talking to police about an earlier shooting case.

“We’re not familiar with any kind of shooting that she may have had a role in,” Warnecke says. “That’s chatter right now that we’re looking into to determine exactly what they’re referencing.”

Police have no motive and only a vague description of the shooters.

Stevenson was a student at a city magnet school, Northwest Academy of Law, and had just played in a basketball game before she was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia