Police Call It ‘Assassination,’ Ask for Public’s Help Solving Teen’s Murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help to solve this week’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl, a student athlete with no criminal record or known enemies.

Toni Stevenson was killed by two men with assault rifles who gunned her down just as she was getting out of her car outside her home Wednesday night in the 6000 block of Theckla.

Police are convinced this was not a random shooting. “Assassination” is what Police Capt. Mary Warnecke, Commander of Investigations, is calling it.

Warnecke was asked about social media rumors that Stevenson was killed in retaliation for talking to police about an earlier shooting case.

“We’re not familiar with any kind of shooting that she may have had a role in,” Warnecke says. “That’s chatter right now that we’re looking into to determine exactly what they’re referencing.”

Police have no motive and only a vague description of the shooters.

Stevenson was a student at a city magnet school, Northwest Academy of Law, and had just played in a basketball game before she was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook