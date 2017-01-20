Police Say Man Killed by Officers after Florissant Disturbance

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – Police say officers shot and killed a man in suburban St. Louis after he allegedly chased his mother with a knife and lunged at officers.
Police tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 25-year-old Elijah Smith died at the scene of the shooting Thursday after at the Florissant home he shared with his mother.
Police Chief Tim Lowery says two officers fired a total of nine shots at Smith after officers tried subduing him with a stun gun and a bean bag round fired at him.
Lowery says officers “didn’t have a choice with the large knife he had in his hand.”
A police spokesman says Smith had “an unfortunate mental health issue.”
