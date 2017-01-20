Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Thousands of Women Prepare to March on Washington, St. Louis

January 20, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Missouri, President Trump, St. Louis, Women's March on St. Louis, Women's March on Washington

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s all for equality, and they’re all letting President Donald Trump know the country is watching.

Hundreds of St. Louisans are expected to join a crowd of a couple hundered thousand women in our nation’s capitol Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, protesting the incoming administration.

Hundreds of those women left today, the bus leaving the Brentwood MetroLink station at 6 a.m. Two more buses will leave by 4 this afternoon.

One woman tells KMOX she marches for her daughter. Another says she marches to protect the progress her 90-year-old grandmother made in gender equality.

A total of 11 buses are scheduled to leave the state Friday with about 600 people, according to a news release from the Missouri Chapter for the Women’s March on Washington. Six buses are leaving from St. Louis alone, and even more Missourians are driving passenger vans, carpooling and flying to Washington D.C.

It is estimated there could be more than 1,000 Missourians headed to the capitol to march.

A Women’s March on St. Louis will coincide with the march on Washington, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in downtown St. Louis.

The march will begin at 9 a.m. at Union Station and proceed down Market Street, ending at Luther Ely Smith Park with a rally beginning at 10 a.m.

“Everyone supporting women’s rights is welcome to attend this free event,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Organizers say they hope as many as 9,000 participate.

