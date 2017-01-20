Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

WATCH: Mo. Couple Captures Close Call with Alligator on FB Live

January 20, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: alligator, Facebook Live, Florida, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – A Missouri couple vacationing in Florida had a close encounter with an alligator when it leapt into their airboat and became wedged in the boat’s railing.

Yikes!

Tylor Hindery, 30, of Springfield, Missouri, captured the moment in a Facebook Live video.

The gator eventually slid in to the water. No one was hurt.

