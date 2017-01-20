WATCH: Mo. Couple Captures Close Call with Alligator on FB Live

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – A Missouri couple vacationing in Florida had a close encounter with an alligator when it leapt into their airboat and became wedged in the boat’s railing.

Yikes!

Tylor Hindery, 30, of Springfield, Missouri, captured the moment in a Facebook Live video.

The gator eventually slid in to the water. No one was hurt.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook