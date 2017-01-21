Arrest Made In St. Louis Kidnapping Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police have announced an arrest made in the case of a missing girl found January 13th in an abandoned, boarded-up house.

Circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner’s office filed five charges against 20-year-old Tyrone Butler on Saturday, including counts of first-degree assault, sodomy, and kidnapping.

Butler is accused of cutting the 12-year-old victim’s throat with a sharp object and hitting her several several times while holding her captive in the 5300 block of Terry.

The circuit attorney’s office says Butler was on probation for burglary and stealing at the time of the incident.

A judge set bond at $500,000.

